Just days after attending New York Bridal Fashion Week, MORE’s wedding expert Nora Sheils of Bridal Bliss joins Molly Riehl live in studio to share this year’s most exciting wedding dress trends.
To learn more about Bridal Bliss: http://www.bridalbliss.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.