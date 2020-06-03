MORE’s DIY guy Eric G shows us how to monitor our electricity
MORE’s DIY guy Eric G shows us how to monitor our electricity
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Night of chaos, destruction in Portland as protesters set fire at Justice Center in response to George Floyd’s death
- WATCH: Atlanta police officers fired after dragging college students from car, tasing them
- PPB: 13 people arrested for rioting and looting in downtown Portland
- Oregon Zoo to run out of money if doors stay shut to visitors
- Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept. releases list of state parks that will open for limited camping
- What we know about Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged for George Floyd's death
- Dozens of people arrested in Saturday night protests, Portland police say
- Protesters vandalize businesses, light fire at Justice Center during march in response to George Floyd’s death
- Wheeler declares state of emergency in Portland, implements curfew following evening of riots, looting
- Black man starts project to clean up Minneapolis after violent protests
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.