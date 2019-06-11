When More’s organizing expert Vicki Norris declutters a kitchen, she goes all out. Vicki spent 19 hours organizing Stephanie Kralevich’s kitchen and Steph says the results have been life-changing. To learn more about Vicki’s organizing business, Restoring Order, log onto: https://restoringorder.com/
MORE’s organizing expert revamps Stephanie Kralevich’s kitchen
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.