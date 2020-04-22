MORE’s parenting expert to moms and dads: Take care of yourself

Parents, are you having a difficult time in the face of this pandemic? Family therapist Kelly Oriard, talks about the importance of self-care when it comes to parenting.
To learn more about the free resources Slumberkins offers families: https://slumberkins.com/pages/slumberkins-school
