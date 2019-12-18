RECIPE:
-Heavy coconut cream
-Oat milk
-Vanilla syrup
-Pasteurized liquid egg yolks (this lowers the risks associated with raw eggs -nutmeg and cinnamon (cinnameg)
Combine all ingredients over ice in a cocktail shaker or mason jar and shake. Strain into a cup, garnish with cinnameg.
If wanted, you can add to your coffee as creamer, enjoy with cold brew or bourbon for that extra kick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.