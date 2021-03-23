They’re fluffy, they’re floppy, and completely irresistible, that’s right folks, puppies!
Today marks National Puppy Day, and to celebrate, MORE’s Spencer Thomas teamed up with Kira Moyer-Sims, Trainer at Wonder Puppy in Portland, to get helpful tips and tricks that’ll help all new owners.
For more information on Wonder Puppy, click here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.