One local snack maker, Michael Pan, is receiving national attention for his unique, chewy, plant-based, jerky! MORE’S Spencer Thomas got a chance to catch up with the creator who made his debut on the hit T.V show Shark Tank.
Pan’s Mushroom Jerky, made out of shiitake mushrooms, won over the taste buds of American Entrepreneur, and Investor, Mark Cuban. The four variety packages are sold online and in retail stores like Whole Foods, New Seasons, Market of Choice, Peoples Co-op, and many more.
To learn all about Pan’s Mushroom journey and product, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.