A winemaker's touch can greatly affect the flavor in your glass, and a big factor is what fermentation vessel they use. For example, does the wine sit in oak or steel?
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Chehalem Wineries, Dave Rice, and Winemaker, Katie Santora, to learn about the three vessels that bring their unique blends to life.
To learn more about Chehalem Winery, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.