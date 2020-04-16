As our community adjusts to life in a pandemic - many of our local non-profits are having to turn events into virtual experiences instead.
Mount Hood Kiwanis Camp is going virtual - to help keep its mission alive - offering camp to kids and adults with developmental disabilities.
