https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pdxox-moxy-portland-downtown/

Moxy by Marriott opened its doors in the heart of downtown Portland. The new spot offers themed décor and outdoor-inspired installations. Moxy by Marriott has changed up the traditional lobby and welcomes every “Fun Hunter” to step in and stay awhile. To learn more click here.

