MSC CERTIFIED ROASTED SEA BASS
WITH BOK CHOY, ASIAN PEAR & TAMARI GLAZE
Chef Gregory Gourdet
For the Glaze
1 tablespoon olive or avocado oil
8 large cloves garlic, chopped
2” piece of ginger, peeled and sliced thin
1 fresno or jalapeño chili, sliced thin
¼ cup tamari
3 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons rice wine or apple cider vinegar
In a small pot, heat avocado oil over medium heat until shimmery. Add garlic, ginger and chili. Cook aromatics until fragrant and golden, about 2 minutes. Add a tiny pinch of salt and stir. Cook 1 minute more. Add tamari, honey and vinegar and bring to a boil. Reduce until slightly thickened and the glaze coats the back of a spoon, about 3 minutes.
For the Dish
1 lb MSC certified Chilean sea bass, skin on and scaled, cut into 4 pieces
3 heads baby bok choy, leaves separated
1 Asian pear, sliced thick
3 teaspoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon avocado oil
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Pat the fish dry with paper towels and season it all over with two teaspoons of the salt. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the avocado oil over high heat until shimmery. Add the fish, skin side down and cook it for one minute. Lower the heat to medium after the first minute and then cook the skin for 2-3 minutes more, until the skin is golden brown and starts to get crispy. Place the pan in the oven and cook the fish until it is just cooked through, about 5 minutes. It will feel plump when poked with a finger and will have gone from translucent to a light milky white.
While the fish is cooking, heat the remaining 1 teaspoon of avocado oil in another large skillet over high heat until shimmery. Add the bok choy and cook, tossing now and then until bright green, crisp and lightly charred.
To Serve the Dish
Transfer the bok choy to a platter. Top it with the fish, then drizzle on the glaze and aromatics. Scatter on the pear and serve right away.
