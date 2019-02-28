Are you looking for someone to love? Are you looking for someone who loves dogs as much as you? You’re in luck! Dig, the dog person’s dating app, launches in Portland today, and the company is throwing a party to celebrate. MORE’s Molly Riehl sits down with Portland’s Dig ambassador to learn more.
To learn more about Dig: https://digdates.com/
To learn more about the Dig launch party: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dig-portland-launch-tickets-53314730795
