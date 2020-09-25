My people’s Market is making a comeback this weekend, aiming to support local entrepreneurs of color.
The marketplace ‘re-imagined’, will showcase diverse and vibrant artists, culinary wizards, and beverage crafters with a format that places an emphasis on safety.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas spoke with two vendors that will be taking part in the event, Levi Martinez, with Orox Leather, and Drea Johnson, with Hidden Opulence, about what they plan to bring to this weekend's festivities, and why events supporting the BIPOC community are important for all Oregonians to take part in.
The event will kick-off September 25th from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. and this weekend, it will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The event will also have a ‘My People's Market Gift Box Partnership,’ that will have local vendor’s products inside. All proceeds will go to Portland’s NAACP.
To buy your tickets, click here.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/my-peoples-market-6-tickets-118358329951
