Local entrepreneur Brandon Dawson and his fiancée Natalie Workman have a 25 year age difference but their love story is an inspiring one. They stopped by MORE to talk about how they met, their “Age Gap Realness” podcast and Natalie’s website and blog, “He’s 25 Years Older.” To learn more, visit: https://hes25yearsolder.com/
Natalie Workman and Brandon Dawson of the Age Gap Realness podcast talk to MORE
