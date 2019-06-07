Local entrepreneur Brandon Dawson and his fiancée Natalie Workman share their love story and details on the new podcast “Age Gap Realness”

Local entrepreneur Brandon Dawson and his fiancée Natalie Workman have a 25 year age difference but their love story is an inspiring one.  They stopped by MORE to talk about how they met, their “Age Gap Realness” podcast and Natalie’s website and blog, “He’s 25 Years Older.”  To learn more, visit:  https://hes25yearsolder.com/

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.