Soles4Souls is a national non-profit organization that aims to change the lives of individuals and families worldwide, one pair of shoes at a time.
On Tuesday, October 20th, Soles4Souls is teaming up with Wilsonville Parks and Rec to host a contact-free, drive-through shoe drive. Simply, dig through your closet, gather those new or gently used shoes you don’t wear anymore, bring them to the Parks and Rec Administration building in Wilsonville, and drop them off in their drive-through line.
The event will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Parks and Rec Administration building parking lot at 29600 SW Park Place Wilsonville, Oregon.
For more information about the event and Soles4Souls mission, click here.
