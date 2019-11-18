The Natural Wine wave has landed hit Northwest Portland, as Bar Diane opens its doors. Stephanie Domurat visits the new spot offering natural wines from Oregon and all over the world. Owner, Sami Gaston said she wanted to open a place that would fit into the neighborhood, offering wine that was funky, fun and delicious. Sami isn’t new to the neighborhood, or the wine scene, but she’s putting her heart and creative soul into the space that offers up an approachable yet chic environment. For more information about Bar Diane, visit https://bardiane.com/
Natural Wine Bar Opens in NW Portland
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.