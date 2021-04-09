"In Search of an Exit" Escape Room in Northeast Portland is now home to a new home-video store, "Lockbuster", that has iconic VHS tapes and VCR's for rental!
MORE'S Spencer Thomas caught up with Owner, Patrick Rafferty, to get the inside scoop on what we can expect to see on display, and how this nostalgic spot came to life.
Rafferty says the best way to make sure "Lockbuster" is open, is to book an appointment for an escape room adventure first.
For more information, click here.
