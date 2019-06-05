For the past nine years, Josh Kenyon has documented every single meal he’s eaten out in Portland. Now, he’s helping you navigate the Rose City restaurant scene. Josh is a graphic designer and co-owns a studio called Jolby & Friends. He took those skills and his knowledge of local dining to create the PDX Food Catalog.
MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with Josh at one of his favorite spots, Normandie, to learn more.
To see the PDX Food Catalog: https://www.foodcatalog.co/
To follow PDX Food Catalog on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pdxfoodcatalog/?hl=en
