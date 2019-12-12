Planning an event this holiday season? Need a place to host it? The Louiza is a new event space in the heart of NE Portland, and it’s perfect for any kind of shindig. Molly Riehl stops by to meet the two cousins behind it and hear how they’re honoring their great-grandmother by bringing the community together.
To learn more about the Louiza: https://louizapdx.com/
