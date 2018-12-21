Are you scrambling for last-minute gift ideas? A local company has the perfect product for a stocking stuffer or hostess gift. Genevieve Brazelton makes her own bitters and syrups under the names RAFT and The Bitter Housewife. MORE’s Molly Riehl learns about the award-winning products.
Store locator: https://impropergoods.com/pages/store-locator
Recipe for Cranberry Spice Punch
1 250 ml bottle of RAFT Cranberry Five Spice Syrup
1 100 ml bottle of RAFT Orange Bitters
16 oz apple cider
24 oz soda water
1 750 ml bottle of whiskey, vodka, or rum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.