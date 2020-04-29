Need gardening help? Growing Gardens offers virtual, one-on-one consultations

One of the trends we’ve seen since we started social distancing measures is a renewed interest in gardening. Are you interested in working your green thumb but aren’t sure where to start? Local non-profit Growing Gardens is offering personalized, virtual consultations. Molly Riehl speaks with Executive Director Jason Skipton.
To learn more about Growing Gardens’ Virtual Garden Consultations: https://www.growing-gardens.org/virtual-garden-consultation/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.