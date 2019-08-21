For each and every special occasion, there’s a perfect present out there, and a local woman is making it her mission to help you give that perfect gift. Inger McDowell-Hartye curates custom gift baskets, all made with locally sourced goods – and all made “With Love from PDX.” Molly Riehl stopped by her studio to learn more.
To learn more: https://withlovefrompdx.com
