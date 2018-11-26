At Nest Playground, when they say there’s something for everyone, they mean it. The new center in NE Portland offers classes for parents and children so families don’t have to sacrifice one person’s activities over another’s. MORE’s Molly Riehl learns what families can expect at Nest.
To learn more about Nest Playground: https://www.nestplayground.com/
