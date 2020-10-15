An ethics forward shop that empowers women and puts creative freedom at the forefront is deemed a landmark shop in SE Portland. Supporting over 250 female artists, the shop is filled with intersectional art, books, clothing and much more.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Owner, Jenn Lazar, and store manager, Emily Weddle, to learn more about the store named after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
More info: https://citizenruth.com/
