Netflix’s newest show, “Hollywood” - stars Patti Lupone, David Corenswet and Dylan McDermott, MORE sits down with the stars to talk about the show – and what they were asked to change about themselves before they hit it big.
Netflix’s newest show, “Hollywood” - stars Patti Lupone, David Corenswet and Dylan McDermott, MORE sits down with the stars to talk about the show – and what they were asked to change about themselves before they hit it big.
- Netflix’s newest show, “Hollywood” - stars Patti Lupone, David Corenswet and Dylan McDermott, MORE sits down with the stars to talk about the show – and what they were asked to change about themselves before they hit it big.
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Reporter went on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
- Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
- CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
- After her husband died from coronavirus, she found an emotional goodbye note on his phone
- Oregon man wins $100K, buys motorcycle after staying up to help wife
- Actor Dimitri Diatchenko of 'Sons of Anarchy' dies at 52
- Emergency room doctor who recovered from COVID-19 dies by suicide
- 2 million chickens will be killed in Delaware and Maryland because of lack of employees at processing plants
- Man hits Powerball jackpot twice in same day after playing exact same numbers for 30 years
- Oregon butchers warn not to panic buy as meat prices expected to rise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.