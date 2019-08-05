Portland is a city of pioneers: go-getters determined to make a difference in their chosen fields. Sometimes, though, the life of an entrepreneur is tough to balance with life – especially for working moms. A new spot in town is working hard to change that. Molly Riehl stops by Vida to learn more about the coworking community.
For more information on Vida: https://vidacoworking.com/
