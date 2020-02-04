Whether you’re planning a corporate event or a wedding in 2020, you’ll now have a new option for throwing your next party in Beaverton. Stephanie Domurat stopped by Greatroom to show you the new event space catering to businesses or residents in the area. She also gets tips and trends for throwing your next event. For more information, visithttps://www.hellogreatroom.com/
New Event Space Opens in Beaverton
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.