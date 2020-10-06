As Halloween creeps closer, so do the spooky films that movie lovers watch to get in the spirit, but one in particular that was filmed in a format that's never been done before.
The new horror movie , 'HOST', directed by Rob Savage, is a film that was shot entirely through Zoom during quarantine, and is now deemed as the "First Great Quarantine Horror Movie" by critics and has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomato's to show for it.
The original idea sparked after Rob pull a Zoom prank on his actor friends that went viral. Savage went into detail about how the film was shot remotely in each of the actors' homes during quarantine and the old school techniques used to bring it to life.
If you'd like to watch "HOST", its available on both shudder and AMC Plus.
