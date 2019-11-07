It’s no secret that Portland is always growing, but the latest development in Northeast Portland is unlike anything else. KEX Portland offers locals and travelers a shared social space, restaurant and bar. Stephanie Domurat went to the new northeast hotel located in a renovated building from 1912. She gives you a look at how it’s offering a way for locals and visitors to meet other people and enjoy a beautiful space decorated with imported pieces from Europe and local creations. The Vivian Restaurant and KEX Portland Hotel open Thursday, November 7th. For more information, visit:https://kexhotels.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.