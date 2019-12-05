Did you know that Portland is the only U.S. city with two operating steam locomotives? Stephanie Domurat visits the Oregon Rail Heritage Center to learn about their train museum and their rich history in building the city of Portland. She also goes aboard The Holiday Express, with a look at a special way to get in the holiday spirit. Learn about the train ride that takes you on a Christmas adventure along the Willamette River. To learn more about The Holiday Express and the Oregon Rail Heritage Center, visit https://orhf.org/
New in Town: Oregon Rail Heritage Center
