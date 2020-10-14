MORE’s Stephanie Domurat interviews Terry Johnson as he takes the helm as the new CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland. For more information about their programs or supporting their organization, visit https://bgcportland.org/
New leader takes the Helm at Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Elk gores man at Colorado golf course, slicing his kidney in half
- Boys & Girls Club mourns loss of two employees who were hit and killed along I-5 this weekend
- A Texas teenager breaks two world records for longest legs
- Police: Multiple victims in Hillsboro shooting
- Child dies after being hit by PGE truck in Beaverton apartment parking lot
- Money coming your way? State dispersing $5 million in unclaimed funds to current, former Oregonians
- 22-year-old pregnant Texas woman dies after baby cut from womb
- Forest Grove family mourns man's death after being tased by police
- Family, friends ask for help in death of 17-year-old near Hillsboro airport
- Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland; riot declared by police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.