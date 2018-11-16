A new hotel opens today in downtown Portland. The Radisson RED is a new twist on a familiar hotel brand. It follows a recent trend with big-name hotels offering a more local experience. The Radisson RED’s big inspiration is the “millennial mindset,” which is immediately apparent the second you walk through its doors.
To learn more about the Radisson RED Portland: https://www.radissonred.com/portland/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.