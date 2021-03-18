Well-renowned Portland Chef, BJ Smith, opens restaurant, ‘Dirty Habit’, in SE Portland, featuring a menu style that incorporates a veggie forward concept with Asian inflections.
More's Spencer Thomas caught up with BJ Smith, and Chef Brian Han, to learn more about what you can expect from this new hot spot that’ll leave you feeling guilt free and full!
Dirty Habit is open now for take-out and delivery only, with hopes to open dine in seating later this summer.
