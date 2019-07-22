Portland has seen a lot of exciting restaurants popping up in the past few years. What does a new spot have to do to stand out from the rest? The folks behind Gado Gado have their hands on the right recipe for it. Molly Riehl stops by the new Southeast Asian restaurant to learn more.
To learn more about Gado Gado: www.gadogadopdx.com
