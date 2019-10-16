Most chefs want to feed people delicious food. That’s true for local chef and Wilson High School graduate, Gabe Pascuzzi, but Chef Gabe also wants people to feel good about eating delicious food. That’s the inspiration behind his new counter-service restaurant in Slabtown, Mama Bird. Molly Riehl stops by to learn more.
To learn more about Mama Bird: https://www.mamabirdpdx.com/
