More than eight years ago, the Sniff Dog Hotel opened in Northwest Portland, and pampering your pet has never been the same in the Rose City. Now, the canine hotel has opened a new location in Beaverton. MORE’s Molly Riehl gets a tour of the most dog-friendly hotel in town.
To learn more about the Sniff Dog Hotel: http://www.sniffdoghotel.com/
