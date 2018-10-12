MORE got a preview of “Through Darcelle’s Eyes” a new virtual reality documentary by Portland’s 360 Labs. The film gives a 360 view of the life of 87-year-old Walter Cole, who is best known as drag queen Darcelle XV. The film will be shown in VR headsets at Darcelle XV Showplace on October 13th and 14th. For tickets, log onto: www.360Labs.net/DarcelleXV
New virtual reality documentary “Through Darcelle’s Eyes” premiering in Portland
