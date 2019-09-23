Portland is the city of pop-ups. From restaurants to breweries, pop-ups are a fun way for small businesses to showcase their wares in a temporary setting. One of the best places for pop-ups in Portland is at Function PDX on Northwest 23rd. Molly Riehl stops by Function to learn about the latest guest, Newberg’s popular farmhouse brewery Wolves & People.
To learn more about Wolves & People: https://www.wolvesandpeople.com/
To learn more about Function PDX: http://functionpdx.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.