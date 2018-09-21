A local sushi hotspot is getting national attention in the best kind of way. Nimblefish was recently named one of the 10 best new restaurants in America by Bon Appetit. MORE's Molly Riehl caught up with the two chefs behind the sensational sushi to find out what makes Nimblefish so special and what happens to a restaurant when it's named one of the best in the country.
