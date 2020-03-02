It’s been providing excellent stays and service to out-of-towners and locals for two decades, but now Northwest Portland Hostel has just been honored with a very prestigious award. The Hostel recently won a Hoscar, similar to an Oscar in the world of hostels, for the third best mid-size hostel in the world! The hostel was chosen out of more than 17,000 applicants. Stephanie Domurat stopped by to chat with the owner about why he thinks they took home the big award. For more information, visit https://www.nwportlandhostel.com/
Northwest Portland Hostel wins Big Honors
