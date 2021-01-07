Have you ever looked at your overflowing trash bins and wondered, how do I properly dispose of items like plastic wrap or light bulbs? Well, one Seattle Based company, that has made its way to Portland, makes recycling items like those, easier for you, and the environment.
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Founder of Ridwell, Ryan Metzger, and General Manager of Portland Ridwell, Taylor Loewen, to learn all about the company's unique process.
Ridwell provides each customer with a Ridwell porch box and 4 drawstring bags labeled with the respective categories: batteries, light bulbs, plastic film, and threads. After filling each bag, place it in the box, and a Ridwell will come every two weeks to pick it up.
The best part? Your stuff is recycled or reused by local partners dedicated to wasting less in our community.
To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.