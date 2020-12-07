Do you have what it takes to save Christmas and help Santa find the naughty and nice list, virtually? Co-owner, Tamara Bertrand, tells MORE’S Spencer Thomas, that’s only the beginning of the mystery NW Escape Experience is offering up this holiday season.
The Vancouver company has taken the virtual route during the pandemic, bringing two different virtual escape rooms to you for some good family fun during the holidays.
Bertrand says folks from all over the world can take part in the experience that’s executed through a zoom call. It’s $30.00 per person and be sure to book a time slot in advance.
For more information, click here.
