Olympia Provisions is arguably one of the biggest names in the Portland food industry, but less than a decade ago, the charcuterie company was just starting to pave its way, selling its mouthwatering meats at local farmer’s markets. Now Olympia Provisions has launched its own Farmer’s Market every Thursday at its Southeast Portland Public House.
The Olympia Provisions Farmer’s Market is open Thursdays from May 9 to October 10 from 3-7pm at the Olympia Provisions Public House on SE Division St.
To learn more about Olympia Provisions: https://www.olympiaprovisions.com/
MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by to chat with the man behind the meat, Eli Cairo, about making his dreams come true and helping others in the community do the same.
