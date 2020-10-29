OMSI Homeroom assists students with online learning in a fun way

Many families continue to adapt to what learning looks like during a pandemic. Since most students are learning online, parents are looking for ways to make it easier to juggle it all. Now, OMSI has a program that’s helping working families in the Portland Metro area, called OMSI Homeroom, designed to provide daycare, online learning assistance and supplemental science activities. Stephanie speaks with Brian Berry with OMSI and one family who’s enrolled. For more information, visit https://omsi.edu/homeroom

