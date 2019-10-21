Singer-songwriter, Tony Memmell visits children at Bridger Elementary School to teach them about differences and disabilities. Stephanie interviews him about why he came to Portland and how he uses his own story to teach others to never give up. The one-handed guitarist held an assembly to teach students that no matter what life throws at you, you can use it to find your purpose.
One-Handed Guitarist Inspires Kids in Portland
