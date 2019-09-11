Have you ever tasted a specific food and fell instantly in love? That happened to MORE’s Molly Riehl when she first tried Hot Mama Salsa at the PSU Farmer’s Market. Molly finally got to meet the woman behind the salsas, hot sauces and chili oils. She learns that the story of Hot Mama Salsa is as sweet as the products are delicious.
To learn more about Hot Mama Salsa: https://hotmamasalsa.com/
To follow Hot Mama Salsa on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hotmamasalsa/
