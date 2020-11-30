Chocolate Cake & Ice Cream is a cute animated tale of a cat and dog becoming best buds and overcoming tough times together. The quirky song, which is sure to get your foot tapping, was made by local animator, Steve Cowden, his twin brother, Scott Cowden, and Steve’s son, Trent Cowden. The melody inspires fun but sadly started out of heartbreak when the Cowden family lost a dear loved one back in December of 2019.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with the Cowden’s to see where the sweetness began and why they hope it instills happiness into the lives of those watching, who are going through tough times as well.
If you’d like to watch the 3 ½ minute animated short, click here!
