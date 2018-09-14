Portland is arguably the mecca for food trucks, so what makes one stand out from the rest? For MF Tasty, it's all about who's working the truck - just one person. MORE's Molly Riehl is with the one-man band at his tasty truck with the story.
To learn more about MF Tasty: http://www.mftasty.com/
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.