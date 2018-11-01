One of Portland’s rising social media stars isn’t your average Instafamous account. Craig Giffen takes his dog Ms. Freddie around his neighborhood, posing her with free stuff left on the sidewalk. MORE’s Molly Riehl gets a behind-the-gram look at the account, @pdxfreecrap
To follow along on Craig and Ms. Freddie’s adventures: https://www.instagram.com/pdxfreecrap/?hl=en
