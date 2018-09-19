The Oregon Ballet Theatre is going all out for its upcoming production of the classic tale “Napoli.” OBT brought in Frank Andersen, a stager from Denmark to help dancers get ready for the show, opening October 6th at the Keller Auditorium. Danish choreographer August Bournonville created Napoli in 1842 and it is known for its vibrant depiction of Neapolitan street life. The classic tale is known as the Nutcracker of Denmark. More spoke with Frank Andersen and OBT Artistic Director Kevin Irving about the beloved ballet. For tickets to the show, log onto:
https://www.obt.org/18-19-season/napoli/
